Bermont has extended his contract with Lens until 2029. The attacking midfielder developed through the club's academy after spells at Beauvais and Chambly before breaking into the senior setup in 2024. He spent the 2024\/25 season on loan at Annecy, where he recorded 33 appearances and won the Ligue 2 Pepite de l'annee award. Bermont also represented France at the U20 World Cup in Chile, scoring once and reaching the semifinals, highlighting his potential as he will aim to contribute off the bench for the Sang et Or this season under coach Pierre Sage.