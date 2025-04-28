Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Caci headshot

Anthony Caci Injury: Ankle sprain confirmed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Caci has been announced to have suffered an ankle sprain, according to his club.

Caci has avoided any serious injury after his early exit from the club's last contest, as he was revealed to only be holding an ankle sprain after some testing. The good news is that this is minor, with the defender likely trying to train and return this week. He is a regular starter, so they will hope he is an option when facing Frankfurt on Sunday.

Anthony Caci
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now