Anthony Caci Injury: Ankle sprain confirmed
Caci has been announced to have suffered an ankle sprain, according to his club.
Caci has avoided any serious injury after his early exit from the club's last contest, as he was revealed to only be holding an ankle sprain after some testing. The good news is that this is minor, with the defender likely trying to train and return this week. He is a regular starter, so they will hope he is an option when facing Frankfurt on Sunday.
