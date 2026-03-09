Anthony Caci Injury: Could return after break

Caci (adductor) is back in Mainz and expected to train with the team this week, although he could return only after the March international break, according to Sporting Director Niko Bungert, per BILD.

Caci has been sidelined since late September with an adductor injury, but his recovery is trending in the right direction and he's expected to return to team training this week with the goal of being available again after the March international break. The defender has been a locked-in starter for Mainz over the past few seasons and will be pushing to regain his regular spot once he's back up to full speed. That said, the coaching staff will likely manage his minutes carefully at first given the long stretch he spent on the sidelines.