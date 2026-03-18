Anthony Caci Injury: Near return

Caci (groin) completed his first full training session Wednesday and could return soon, according to coach Urs Fischer. "Caci completed his first full training session today, which is fantastic news."

Caci completed his first full training session on Wednesday and could return soon, but is expected to be short of fitness for Thursday's Conference League clash against Sigma Olomouc after being sidelined since late September with a groin injury. The midfielder started the first four matches of the season and could regain that role after a few games as he works his way back to full match fitness.