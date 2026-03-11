Anthony Caci Injury: Pictured in team training

Anthony Caci headshot

Published on March 11, 2026

Caci (adductor) was pictured in team training Wednesday during the final phase of his recovery, the club posted.

Caci was back on the training pitch with the squad Wednesday as he enters the final stretch of his recovery from a long-term adductor injury. The versatile defender is still targeting a return a few weeks after the March international break and will use the upcoming training sessions to ramp up his fitness and sharpen up ahead of his comeback. Caci has been an undisputed starter for Mainz in recent seasons and should regain his role once he's back up to full speed.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Caci
