Anthony Caci Injury: Slim chance to return next week

Caci (groin) has a slim chance of making the squad for next Thursday's Conference League return leg against Strasbourg, according to coach Urs Fischer, per Alsasports. "Titi resumed training yesterday and is coming back well. A lot can happen in eight days. We will follow his evolution closely. If I put the player on the match sheet, he will need to be capable of playing at least 15 minutes, so I will take no risks."

Caci has been sidelined since September with a partial rupture of his right adductor tendon, making any return before the end of the season a significant achievement. The timing of a potential comeback against his former club Strasbourg would be a fitting storyline, having spent his formative years at the Alsatian club from 2010. The odds are not in his favor given the severity and duration of the injury, but manager Fischer's cautious optimism suggests the door is not completely closed on a cameo appearance if he continues to progress well over the coming days.