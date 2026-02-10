Caci suffered a tendon tear in his adductor in late September and remains deep into his recovery process. Coach Urs Fischer has avoided providing weekly updates, indicating the defender could still be several weeks away from full clearance. That said, he was spotted running on the grass two weeks ago, a strong sign he is entering the final stretch of his rehab, and his eventual return would be a major lift for Mainz given his status as the undisputed starter on the right flank since arriving from Strasbourg.