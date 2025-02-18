Anthony Caci News: Assists and nearly scores

Caci assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over FC Heidenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Caci was a force to be reckoned with on Sunday against Heidenheim. In 78 minutes played, the French international tallied one assist, nearly scored from his only shot of the match (which came from the edge of the box), made eight passes into the final third, and contributed defensively winning both of his tackles. Caci now has six goal contributions in 21 starts for Mainz this Bundesliga season, and has two in his last three matches. They will rely on him in attack again this Saturday when St. Pauli comes to town.