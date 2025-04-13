Anthony Caci News: Creates six chances Saturday

Caci recorded one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Hoffenheim.

Caci had a strong performance Saturday despite not recording a goal contribution. He set season highs in chances created (six) and crosses (11), however his teammates were wasteful in front of goal. He also took one off-target shot himself and took two corners. Caci has been an excellent creative force for Mainz all season, and Saturday marked arguably his best performance on that front.