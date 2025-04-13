Anthony Caci News: Creates six chances Saturday
Caci recorded one shot (zero on goal), 11 crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Hoffenheim.
Caci had a strong performance Saturday despite not recording a goal contribution. He set season highs in chances created (six) and crosses (11), however his teammates were wasteful in front of goal. He also took one off-target shot himself and took two corners. Caci has been an excellent creative force for Mainz all season, and Saturday marked arguably his best performance on that front.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now