Anthony Caci News: Features off bench

Caci (groin) made his long-awaited return from injury, coming off the bench for 16 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Freiburg.

Caci has been sidelined since September with a partial rupture of his right adductor tendon, making his return to competitive action a remarkable achievement in itself. The appearance against his former club Strasbourg added an extra layer of significance to the comeback, and the 16 minutes of action is exactly the kind of controlled reintegration the staff had in mind. Caci will now build his fitness gradually through further appearances before pushing for a starting role as Mainz head into the final stretch of the season.