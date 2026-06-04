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Anthony Elanga Injury: Knee collision causes concern

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Elanga (knee) was left on the pitch receiving medical attention after sustaining a knee-on-knee collision during an additional training session following Thursday's 2-2 draw against Greece, though the Newcastle winger played down the severity of the issue, according to Aftonbladet. "When you get knee on knee, the pain is indescribable. But it disappears after a day or two. You always imagine the worst when you have knee pain. But everything is fine."

Elanga had already suffered a similar knee-on-knee collision during the match itself before the second incident occurred in the post-game session, leaving him in significant pain and requiring medical attention from the national team staff. Coach Graham Potter confirmed the incident was a knee knock rather than anything more serious, and the positive assessment from both player and coach suggests Sweden should have the winger available for their World Cup campaign despite the natural concern that accompanies any knee injury at such a critical time.

Anthony Elanga
Newcastle United
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