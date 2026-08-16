Anthony Elanga News: Assists in 90-minute outing
Elanga provided an assist during Saturday's offseason clash with Bayer Leverkusen.
Elanga has completed his rehabilitation from a leg injury and is ready to contend for starts on the right wing in the upcoming Premier League campaign. After recording four World Cup appearances (two starts) and scoring twice for Sweden this summer, he'll aim to remain an interesting offensive contributor for his club. If given significant opportunities, it shouldn't be hard for him to improve on his 2025/26 production of zero goals and one assist across 32 league games (14 starts). Both Elanga and Jacob Murphy should be the main contenders for minutes on the right flank going forward.
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