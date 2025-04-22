Anthony Elanga News: Assists in Monday's win

Elanga assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Monday's 2-1 victory versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Elanga's cross set up Chris Wood's header in the 16th minute, a goal which gave his side an early 2-0 lead. It marked Elanga's ninth assist of the season, tied for the sixth most in the league. It came on the only chance he created in the match, and he also added two crosses and one corner. Elanga was subbed off at halftime in his second straight start, this time making way for Morato.