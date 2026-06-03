Anthony Elanga News: Expected to start on right wing

Elanga has been named in Sweden's World Cup squad and is expected to start on the right wing under coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, arriving at the tournament after a difficult season with Newcastle United that saw him struggle for consistent playing time.

Elanga managed two goals and one assist across 44 appearances including just 21 starts this season, a frustrating campaign for a player who had shown so much promise in previous years. His pace, directness and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations remain his most dangerous attributes, and his energy and work rate off the ball make him a valuable contributor in manager Jon Dahl Tomasson's pressing system regardless of his attacking output. For Sweden, Elanga provides the width and dynamism on the right flank that allows Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak to operate more centrally. The World Cup represents a significant opportunity for the 24-year-old to reestablish himself on the biggest stage after a frustrating domestic campaign.