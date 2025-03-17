Anthony Elanga News: Nets brace in win

Elanga scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus Ipswich Town.

Elanga secured a first half brace Saturday to lead Nottingham Forest to a 4-2 victory over Ipswich Town. His five attempted crosses (zero accurate) were a team-high for the fixture. The forward also contributed two tackles (two won) and one clearance to the Forest's defensive effort. Overall 29 Premier League appearances (23 starts), Elanga has scored five goals and provided eight assists.