Anthony Elanga News: Punishes former team

Elanga scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

Elanga enjoyed tremendous success against his old team, Manchester United, on Tuesday. In 85 minutes played, he scored the only goal of the match with his only shot, completed the most dribbles in the match with six, and won the most duels in the match with nine. Elanga has now scored three goals in Nottingham Forest's last two Premier League games, and will look to continue his fine run of form this Saturday against Aston Villa.