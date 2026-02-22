Anthony Elanga headshot

Anthony Elanga News: Quiet outing against City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Elanga generated one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Elanga would see the start for a second straight match Saturday, earning 78 minutes, but not his best match of the season. He would only record one shot and two crosses, going without a chance created. He remains at only one assist this campaign, a tough start to life with Newcastle.

Anthony Elanga
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
