Anthony Elanga News: Quiet outing against City
Elanga generated one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.
Elanga would see the start for a second straight match Saturday, earning 78 minutes, but not his best match of the season. He would only record one shot and two crosses, going without a chance created. He remains at only one assist this campaign, a tough start to life with Newcastle.
