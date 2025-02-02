Fantasy Soccer
Anthony Elanga headshot

Anthony Elanga News: Records three assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Elanga assisted thrice to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 7-0 victory versus Brighton.

The first of Elanga's two assists was logged using a corner, with one of his attempts being headed in for a goal by Morgan Gibbs-White. Elanga connected with Chris Wood on two occasions for most of the latter's three goals, giving the former a hat-trick of assists to go with his teammate's hat-trick of goals. Elanga has averaged an assist across his last six Premier League appearances, an unprecedented level of form that seemed far from happening back before December.

