Anthony Elanga News: Records three assists

Elanga assisted thrice to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 7-0 victory versus Brighton.

The first of Elanga's two assists was logged using a corner, with one of his attempts being headed in for a goal by Morgan Gibbs-White. Elanga connected with Chris Wood on two occasions for most of the latter's three goals, giving the former a hat-trick of assists to go with his teammate's hat-trick of goals. Elanga has averaged an assist across his last six Premier League appearances, an unprecedented level of form that seemed far from happening back before December.