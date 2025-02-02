Anthony Elanga News: Records three assists
Elanga assisted thrice to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 7-0 victory versus Brighton.
The first of Elanga's two assists was logged using a corner, with one of his attempts being headed in for a goal by Morgan Gibbs-White. Elanga connected with Chris Wood on two occasions for most of the latter's three goals, giving the former a hat-trick of assists to go with his teammate's hat-trick of goals. Elanga has averaged an assist across his last six Premier League appearances, an unprecedented level of form that seemed far from happening back before December.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now