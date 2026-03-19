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Anthony Elanga News: Scores brace in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Elanga scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to Barcelona.

Elanga came out firing with a first-half brace and for a stretch looked like he might carry Newcastle to a statement upset on the road, opening the scoring with sharp link-up play down the left before burying a second to level things at 2-2 in a chaotic opening half-hour. Barcelona's class took over after the break and pulled the game away, but Elanga's off-ball movement and clinical finishing stood out as clear positives for the visitors. Those were his first goals of the season in 38 appearances across all competitions, and Newcastle will be counting on this breakout to spark more end-product from him down the stretch.

Anthony Elanga
Newcastle United
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