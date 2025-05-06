Anthony Elanga News: Whips in five crosses
Elanga registered two shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Crystal Palace.
Elanga couldn't find a goal contribution for a third consecutive match Monday but still had a decent showing, notching a chance created, two shots and five crosses. That said, he remains at 15 goal contributions this campaign, a new career-high for goal contributions in a season for the attacker.
