Anthony Gordon Injury: Expected to remain out

Gordon (hip) is set to miss another game in Saturday's visit to Arsenal after failing to train Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Lee Ryder of Chronicle Live reports.

Gordon is unlikely to make a full recovery from the injury that already forced him to miss the previous clash against Bournemouth. He's a top attacking threat when healthy, so losing him implies a significant problem for a struggling Newcastle side, who are left with Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Elanga as their main options on the wings. Gordon was in good form prior to the issue, scoring twice from eight shots over his last four starts across all competitions.