Anthony Gordon Injury: Hopeful to resume training

Gordon (hip) is aiming to return to full training ahead of the weekend's game against Brighton, Lee Ryder of The Chronicle reports.

Gordon has now missed two matches with his hip injury, and it's still unclear if he'll be ready to start in the next test. Newcastle are in desperate need of his talent after a run of five straight defeats across all competitions, so the winger should play a role as soon as he has completed some training sessions. He was in good form prior to the issue, scoring twice from eight shots (four on goal) over his last four official games. All of Jacob Ramsey, Jacob Murphy and Will Osula could be at risk of losing their places in the front line when Gordon if fully fit.