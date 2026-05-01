Anthony Gordon Injury: Late call against Brighton

Gordon (hip) completed part of a team training session Wednesday and is a late call for Saturday's clash against Brighton, according to coach Eddie Howe. "He did part of a session on Wednesday. It was great to see him back on the pitch. He's a player of huge quality and one that we've missed. We'll make an assessment on his fitness closer to the game."

Gordon has missed two consecutive matches with a hip flexor injury, and his return to the training pitch even in a partial capacity is a promising sign for Newcastle heading into the weekend. The winger had been in strong form before going down, scoring twice from eight shots across his last four appearances, and getting him back in any capacity would be a significant boost for a side that has endured five straight defeats across all competitions. Jacob Ramsey, Jacob Murphy and Will Osula have been covering in the front line during his absence.