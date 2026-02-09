Gordon picked up a minor hamstring issue last week and will be evaluated again Monday to determine whether he can be cleared for Tuesday's showdown against the Spurs. The forward remains a true game-time decision, with his availability hinging on how he responds in the final training session. If he's held out for another match to fully recover, a reshuffle will be required in the starting lineup, with Harvey Barnes likely sliding back in on the left flank again and either Anthony Elanga or Jacob Murphy stepping in on the right flank against the Spurs.