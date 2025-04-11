Anthony Gordon Injury: Late call Sunday

Gordon (thigh) was back on grass on Thursday and will be a late call for Sunday's clash against Manchester United, assistant coach Jason Tindall said in the press conference. "He's had a decent week with the physios. He was back out on grass for a session yesterday so we'll assess him today to see how he's responded to that then we'll have to make a late call on whether he's available for Sunday."

Gordon could be back available on Sunday against Manchester United and will face a late call after resuming training on grass Thursday. He has been recovering from a thigh injury picked up while on international duty with England, and his potential return could be a nice boost for the team since he is an undisputed starter when fit. If he has to miss one more game, Harvey Barnes is expected to replace him in the frontline.