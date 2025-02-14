Anthony Gordon Injury: Likely available for Saturday

Gordon (thigh) is likely to be available for Saturday's clash against Manchester City after training normally this week and responding well to his treatment, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "Anthony Gordon should be fine; he has trained this week. It was a thigh problem, but he has responded well to treatment over the weekend."

