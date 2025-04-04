Anthony Gordon Injury: Remains doubtful against Leicester

Gordon (thigh) is being monitored and has not yet resumed team training. He is still recovering and remains a doubt for Monday's clash against Leicester, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "We are monitoring Anthony, he is still recovering. He has done individual training, not group training. We will have to wait and see."

