Anthony Gordon headshot

Anthony Gordon Injury: Still not training with squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Gordon (thigh) has yet to resume team training and isn't close to returning as he still suffers from the bad tackle he faced while on international duty with England, coach Eddie Howe said in a press conference, according to the Northern Echo. "Anthony wasn't close [to being available to face Leicester]. He hasn't been able to train with us yet. He's still feeling the effects of that tackle with England. We hope that we may see him soon, but I've got no certainty on that."

Gordon is still recovering from a bad tackle suffered while playing for England on international duty. He has yet to resume team training and remains a doubt for Sunday's match against Manchester United. If he misses more time, Harvey Barnes is expected to replace him again in the attack.

