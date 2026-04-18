Anthony Gordon Injury: Suffers hip injury

Gordon is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Bournemouth after scans revealed a slight hip flexor injury, according to Lee Ryder of Chronicle Live.

Gordon picked up a tightness in his hip flexor in recent days and the scan results have confirmed he will need time on the sidelines, leaving his return timeline unclear for now. The English winger has been one of Newcastle's most dangerous attackers this season, making his absence a real blow for coach Eddie Howe heading into the weekend. Anthony Elanga is expected to take on a larger role in the front line in his absence as the Magpies push through the final fixtures of the season.