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Anthony Gordon Injury: Won't play against Arsenal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Gordon (hip) has not trained this week and will miss Saturday's clash against Arsenal, according to coach Eddie Howe. "Anthony won't make the game; he hasn't trained this week. He won't be fit in time for this game, but hopefully the next one."

Gordon will miss a second consecutive game with a hip flexor issue, making his absence a real blow for a Newcastle side that has been missing his attacking threat. The winger had been in strong form before going down, scoring twice from eight shots across his last four starts, and his potential return for the Brighton fixture cannot come soon enough for the Magpies. Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Elanga are expected to continue covering the wide positions in his absence.

Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United
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