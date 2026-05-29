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Anthony Gordon News: Completes Barcelona move

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 1:17pm

Gordon has signed with Barcelona for the next five years after leaving Premier League side Newcastle United, his new club announced Friday.

Gordon will begin his La Liga career after his participation with England in the 2026 World Cup. The talented forward has played both on the left wing and as a striker in recent years, so he should give his new squad a versatile asset in the contention with Raphinha and Ferran Torres, perhaps fitting more in a central role with Robert Lewandowski no longer on the team. Last season, Gordon contributed 17 goals and five assists in 41 matches played (33 starts) across Premier League, FA Cup and UCL action.

Anthony Gordon
Barcelona
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