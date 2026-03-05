Anthony Gordon headshot

Anthony Gordon News: Converts from spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 4:54pm

Gordon scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

Gordon won the penalty and stepped up to convert it himself for the opener, returning to the scoresheet in the league after a three game run without a goal despite taking eight shots across those appearances.

Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United
