Anthony Gordon News: Doing fine after illness

Gordon didn't start Tuesday's Champions League clash against Barcelona since he was dealing with an illness he has fully recovered from since then, according to coach Eddie Howe. "He trained yesterday; he is fine. He was willing to play in the game; it was my decision not to start him as he had been ill that morning."

