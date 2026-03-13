Anthony Gordon headshot

Anthony Gordon News: Doing fine after illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Gordon didn't start Tuesday's Champions League clash against Barcelona since he was dealing with an illness he has fully recovered from since then, according to coach Eddie Howe. "He trained yesterday; he is fine. He was willing to play in the game; it was my decision not to start him as he had been ill that morning."

Gordon is back in good shape and trained fully over the past few days after battling an illness that kept him from starting Tuesday's Champions League clash against Barcelona. The forward has now shaken off the issue and should be in line to regain his usual starting spot up front for the Magpies after coming off the bench in the last two matches across all competitions.

Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
