Anthony Gordon News: Finds bench role

Gordon (hip) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Brighton.

Gordon passed his late fitness assessment after coach Eddie Howe confirmed a decision would be made closer to the game following his partial return to training Wednesday, recovering enough to earn a spot in the squad after missing two consecutive matches with the hip flexor injury. The winger had been in strong form before going down, scoring twice from eight shots across his last four appearances, and even a cameo off the bench would be a significant boost for a Newcastle side that has endured five straight defeats across all competitions.