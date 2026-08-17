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Anthony Gordon News: Marks debut with promising cameo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Gordon made his FC Barcelona debut Sunday, playing 45 minutes in the club's 5-2 friendly win over Basel, according to the club.

Gordon had only recently returned to training following his participation in the 2026 World Cup, reporting back just a week ago alongside Eric Garcia, but coach Hansi Flick still included him in the starting lineup. The English winger flashed glimpses of his strength on the ball and pace during his time on the pitch at Sankt Jakob Park. Gordon is expected to continue building up his fitness and integration into Flick's attacking setup ahead of the new season. His quick turnaround from international duty to a debut appearance is an early positive sign for Barcelona's options going forward.

Anthony Gordon
Barcelona
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