Anthony Gordon News: Nets first-half super hat trick

Gordon scored four goals to go with six shots (six on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 6-1 win versus Qarabag.

Gordon produced his best attacking display of the season, scoring a first-half super hat trick that featured two penalties. His relentless runs and pressing tormented the Qarabag defense, and he might have had even more after missing two additional big chances. Gordon continues to excel since moving to centre forward role, marking his third straight start there. In that span, he has produced 13 shots and registered five goals and one assist, contributing in every match.