Anthony Gordon News: On bench Sunday

Gordon (thigh) is on the bench for Sunday's game versus Manchester United.

Gordon has been sidelined since March 2 but could see minutes against the Red Devils. The attacker's return should be a huge boost to his team in both open play and set pieces, as he's one of their most reliable playmakers and finishers, having scored seven goals and five assists in 29 appearances across all competitions in the 2024/25 campaign. He'll likely replace Harvey Barnes on the left wing at some point.