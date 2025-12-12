Gordon delivered a man-of-the-match-level performance, converting an important penalty to level the score before later providing a cross from the left flank for Lewis Miley's headed goal. He has now started back-to-back matches for the first time since his injury against Athletic Club in the Champions League on November 5 and has scored in each of his last three appearances across all competitions. Gordon has almost certainly earned the right to continue starting, as he now has seven goal contributions in the Champions League, tied for the second most in the competition. He will look to carry this form forward as one of the Premier League and Champions League's most dangerous attacking threats.