Anthony Gordon News: Scores for win
Gordon scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win against Chelsea.
Gordon scored the only goal during Saturday's win, putting all three of his shots on target in a dangerous showing. Gordon has struggled this season, especially from open play, but he showed his guile and danger throughout Saturday's clash. All three of his shots were dangerous and he made the most of his best chance to score the crucial goal for all three points.
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