Anthony Gordon News: Scores opening goal

Gordon scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Sunderland.

Gordon earned a goal for a second straight league game Sunday, netting the opener in the 10th minute before their eventual loss. That said, the forward now has three goals in their past three league games as well, a great run for him. He is up to six goals in league play this campaign, matching his 2024/25 total.