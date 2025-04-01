Fantasy Soccer
Anthony Gordon News: Should train with group soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Gordon (thigh) is expected to train with the team in the next few days, coach Eddie Howe said in a press conference. "He has some nasty bruising around his thigh but he's up and running and feeling quite good. He's not trained with the group yet so we anticipate he'll do that within the next few days."

Gordon suffered a thigh bruise while on international duty with England and has not yet resumed team training although he has been running and feeling good. He will likely be assessed later in the week to determine his availability against Leicester on Monday.

Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United
