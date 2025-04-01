Anthony Gordon News: Should train with group soon

Gordon (thigh) is expected to train with the team in the next few days, coach Eddie Howe said in a press conference. "He has some nasty bruising around his thigh but he's up and running and feeling quite good. He's not trained with the group yet so we anticipate he'll do that within the next few days."

