Anthony Gordon News: Six crosses Wednesday

Gordon registered one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 2-0 loss versus Liverpool.

Gordon registered six crosses in Wednesday's loss, his fourth straight match with five or more. However, he failed to record a shot on target or a chance created, his third consecutive match without either. That poor run of form is even more concerning considering he had recorded at least one or the other in each of his first 23 appearances this season. He will look to get back on track Sunday versus Brighton.