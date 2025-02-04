Anthony Gordon News: Six crosses without assist

Gordon recorded two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Fulham. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Gordon attempted six crosses in the defeat to Fulham. One of his crosses was deflected by a defender into the path of Jacob Murphy who scored but the goal didn't get credited with an assist. This is only the second game without a goal involvement since September.