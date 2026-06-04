Anthony Gordon News: Supersub role with Three Lions

Gordon has been named in England's World Cup squad after a season that saw him become one of the most prolific English scorers in the Champions League in the competition's history.

Gordon wrapped up a season disrupted by injuries and suspension with six Premier League goals and two assists across 26 appearances for Newcastle, while also putting together a standout Champions League campaign that showcased his ability to deliver on the biggest stage in club football. The attacker combines elite speed, aggressive ball-carrying and a fearless one-on-one mentality that makes him a nightmare matchup down the left wing, and his Champions League performances only strengthened his status as one of England's most dangerous wide forwards after racking up 10 goals in 12 appearances in the competition for the Magpies. Gordon heads into the World Cup fueled by his recent move to Barcelona ahead of next season and determined to play a major role in what could become a historic summer for the Three Lions.