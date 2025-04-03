Anthony Jung Injury: Late call Saturday
Jung (strain) will be a late call after the final two training sessions for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt, coach Ole Werner said in the press conference.
Jung is dealing with muscle issues and will be a late decision following the final training sessions to determine if he can make the squad for Saturday. The coach expressed optimism about his inclusion against Frankfurt. Should Jung miss the game, Marco Friedl could see an increase in playing time in the backline.
