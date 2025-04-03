Fantasy Soccer
Anthony Jung headshot

Anthony Jung Injury: Late call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Jung (strain) will be a late call after the final two training sessions for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt, coach Ole Werner said in the press conference.

Jung is dealing with muscle issues and will be a late decision following the final training sessions to determine if he can make the squad for Saturday. The coach expressed optimism about his inclusion against Frankfurt. Should Jung miss the game, Marco Friedl could see an increase in playing time in the backline.

Anthony Jung
Werder Bremen
