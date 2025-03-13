Anthony Jung News: Free agent after the season

Jung will be a free agent at the end of the season as the club announced they will not extend his contract. "We informed Tony of our decision in a personal meeting. With a view to the new season, we want to make a change in that position, provide new impetus, and thereby contribute to the team's further development. Tony has played an important role in the team over the past four years, was a regular in our team both during promotion and in establishing the team in the Bundesliga. Tony has given his all for Werder so far - and we are convinced that he will continue to do so," said Peter Niemeyer, Head of Professional Football.

