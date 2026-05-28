Anthony Jung News: Signs contract extension

Jung has signed a contract extension with Freiburg after an impressive debut season at the club, the club announced.

Jung joined from Werder Bremen ahead of the current campaign and made 15 appearances across the Bundesliga and Europa League, fulfilling the reliable and professional role the club had envisioned for him. Sporting director Jochen Saier praised Jung's professionalism and consistency throughout the season, highlighting his contribution beyond the pitch through his vast experience as an added value to the squad. Jung himself described it as a great privilege to be part of the group, citing the exceptional team environment at Freiburg as a key factor in his desire to extend his stay, with the veteran defender now heading into what will be his second season in the Breisgau having accumulated over 400 professional appearances across his career at clubs including Werder Bremen, Brondby, RB Leipzig and Ingolstadt.