Anthony Lopes Injury: Late call against Lens

Lopes (finger) is uncertain for Friday's clash against Lens after still experiencing some discomfort, according to coach Vahid Halilhodzic, per ICI Loire Ocean. "Lopes is still feeling a little pain."

Lopes is the undisputed starter between the posts for Nantes, making his potential absence a notable concern heading into a crucial fixture in the Canaries' push to avoid relegation. Patrik Carlgren stepped in during his previous absence and is expected to start again should Lopes be unable to pass a fitness test ahead of Friday's match. No further details have been provided on the nature of the issue, leaving his availability to be determined in the coming days.