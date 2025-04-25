Fantasy Soccer
Anthony Lopes Injury: Likely available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Lopes (thigh) is likely going to be available for Sunday's clash against Toulouse, coach Antoine Kombouare said in the press conference, according to Ici Loire Ocean.

Lopes is feeling good and that is encouraging according to his coach. He is likely going to be back available for Sunday's game. If he is not deemed fit enough to feature, Patrik Carlgren will likely replace him again in goal.

Anthony Lopes
Nantes
