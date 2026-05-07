Anthony Lopes Injury: Makes match squad

Lopes (finger) is part of the squad that will face Lens on Friday, according to the team.

Lopes will look to bounce back into the starting lineup after missing one game due to his injury. While Patrik Carlgren did a good job in his place with an eight-save and clean sheet performance, he would likely drop to a bench role with the main goalkeeper available again. Lopes is averaging 3.1 saves and 1.6 goals conceded per contest in the current league season.